Wayne Harold Oellerich, 80, of Lena, IL, formerly of Scales Mound, IL, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Waverly Place, Stockton, IL.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Holy Trinity Church in Scales Mound, with Fr. Howard C. Barch officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Lena American Legion Post #577.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Miller & Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, where a parish scripture service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Wayne was born on March 9, 1939, near Platteville, WI, the son of Harold & Gertrude (Bauer) Oellerich. He was united in marriage to Judith Ubersox on June 29, 1963, at St. Matthew’s Church in Shullsburg.
Wayne graduated from Platteville High School in 1957. He joined the Army National Guard in 1956 and was called up to active duty in October of 1961.
He loved farming and landscaping as well as making little crafts in his shop.
Surviving are his wife, Judith, of 56 years; his children, Michael Oellerich (Rebecca Peters), Curt (Lisa) Oellerich, and Deanne Oellerich Kimes (Michael Ocallaghan); grandchildren, Jeremy, Kimberly and Jordon; and one great-granddaughter, Rhyleigh Lawfer; his siblings, Lyn Hines and Elaine Roling; along with many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold & Gertrude Oellerich; sisters, Carol Jean Klaus and Mary Trerese Oellerich in infancy; brother, Bruce Oellerich; and son Darin Oellerich and his fiance Rhonda Wurm.
A special thank-you to all the great people at the Madison V.A. Hospital and Waverly Place in Stockton for all of their loving care.
