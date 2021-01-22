Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Barbara A. Boettcher, Dubuque, — Services: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque.
Frederick J. Cady, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home.
Margaret I. Knapp, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis.
Augustin G. Mormann, Colesburg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg.