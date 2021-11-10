Ruth Elaine (Van Tasell) Cabalka, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away November 7, 2021 at Hawkeye Care Center.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. — 11:15 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue, Dubuque Iowa. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
She was born on January 26, 1939, in rural Buchanan County., daughter of Loyd and Rowena (Manson) Van Tasell. She graduated from Independence High School in 1957, and from Humbolt Institute in Minneapolis, MN. in 1958.
She married Francis G. Cabalka on January 18, 1959, in Independence and moved to Dubuque in August of 1959.
Ruth was active in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts for many years. She was a member of the YW Women and the National TTT Society, Chapter DI. She was a former Deacon and a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Women’s group. She was also a member of the tri-State Travelers camping club from 1977-2019. Ruth was a school bus driver in the Dubuque Community School District from 1977 until her retirement in 1994. After retirement, she and her husband lived and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada in their motorhome until 2012.
Surviving is her husband, Francis; son David (Linda Maria Hemesath) of Manchester, IA; two daughters, Diane (Donald) Albert, of Waukesha, WI, and Linda Lea (John) Kaufman of Dubuque. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, and Vernon; and a grandson Jordan.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.