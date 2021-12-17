Sister Corinne (Lorraine) Kutsch, OSF, 98, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
The Rite of Final Committal was held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021. Natural burial will be held at Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Mount St. Francis Center. Masks will be required. Livestream of the service can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.
She was born on July 17, 1923 in Dubuque to Clarence and Irene (Nierling) Kutsch.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1940 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1946. Sister received her BA in Elementary Education from Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Templeton, Garnavillo, New Hampton, and Dyersville. In Illinois she was missioned at Midlothian; St. Ann, Hazel Crest; and Lansing and in Minnesota at St. Cloud. She also served at Alverno Apartments and as the Activity Coordinator of Stonehill Care Center both in Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her brothers, Charles Kutsch and Reverend Eugene (Gene) Kutsch; a brother-in-law Alfred Breitbach; nieces and nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Rita Breitbach and Adele (Paul) Kass; and a sister-in-law, Connie Kutsch.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.