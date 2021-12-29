WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Glen A. Steger, 62, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Christmas day at his home in Worthington, Iowa of natural causes.
A private family Visitation for Glen will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Glen at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa, with Rev. Tyler Raymond presiding. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
He was born July 29, 1959 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Alan and Vera (Kramer) Steger. He is a 1977 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. He is also a graduate of Lincoln Technical Institute. He was employed at Brunkans Equipment until his retirement. Glen also farmed all his life in the rural Worthington area, which he truly loved doing.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Parish in Worthington, a member of the Two Cylinder Club and the Worthington Sportsman’s Club. He had a great interest in tractors.
He is survived by his mother, Vera Steger of Dyersville, IA; two sisters, Gail (Tom) Helle of Dyersville, IA and Gina (Matt) Ramaekers of Carroll, IA; an adopted sister, Mary (Douglas) Bratrud of Erskine, MN; his nieces and nephews, Luke Helle, Mitch Helle, Leah Ramaekers, Jon Ramaekers (fiancé, Jenna Peters), and Ted Ramaekers.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alan Steger on January 16, 2013.
A memorial fund for Camp Courageous has been established in lieu of flowers.