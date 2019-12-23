MANCHESTER, Iowa — Rose Marie “Rosie” Kehrli, 84, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
She was born on September 28, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Louis and Martha Mae (Monaghan) Kehrli. Rosie was raised in the Ryan area and graduated from St. John Catholic High School. She then graduated from Xavier School of X-Ray Technology in Dubuque.
Rosie worked at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque for 21 years. She then worked for 12 years at Mercy Hospital in Dyersville and Dubuque.
Rosie was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan. She enjoyed playing cards, golf, traveling, bowling, and sports. Rosie was a Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Survivors include her eleven nieces and nephews, Dr. Mark (Carolyn) Kehrli, of Ames, Linda (Tracy) Bessey, of Manchester, Lisa (Jeff) Henderson, of Cedar Rapids, Lorraine (Rick) Gaffney, of Ryan, Mary Lou (Mark) Gaffney, of Winthrop, Monica (Cherie) Kehrli, of Ryan, Sharon Mere (Paul Suedkamp), of Tiffin, Ruth (Ben) Dugan, of Cedar Rapids, Shawn (Robin) Kehrli, of Ryan, Amy (Jeff) Mesch, of Cedar Rapids, and Angie (Tim) Casey, of Ryan; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and several cousins, including her best friend, Mary Duggan, of Manchester.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Marcus, Sr. and Catherine Anne Kehrli.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 4 p.m. Scripture Service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan.
