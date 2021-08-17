BELLEVUE, Iowa — Gary W. Purtilo, 77, of Bellevue, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, services follow at 3:30 p.m.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you