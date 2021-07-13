GALENA, Ill. — William “Bill” Farrell, 84 years old, passed away on July 3, 2021, after battling lymphoma.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Immediately following the funeral Mass, all are invited to attend a celebration in Bill’s honor at Council Hill Station with live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Council Hill Station is located at 6521 N. Hill Road, Scales Mound, IL 61075. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
He was born in Coalport, PA, on November 6, 1936, to Eulalia and Francis “Doc” Farrell. Farrell’s circuitous route took him from studies in painting and arts education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to a master’s degree at Penn State in 1960. Farrell taught as a K-12 educator before taking a position teaching in painting and design at Purdue University. While at Purdue, he “accidentally” offered to teach a clay class, which led to a lifetime of ceramics workshops, lectures and international seminars throughout Europe, and in 1968, a professorship in the Ceramics Department at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He received a NEA ceramics sculpture award in 1980 and was a first-year member of NCECA in 1965. Loved and adored by so many, Bill cherished life experiences and created lifelong relationships that reached people in ways that can never be replaced. Bill’s energies and obsessions were boundless. A world traveler, he loved life and the people he met along the way. Always creating, inventing and guiding others, his excitement was expansive. Bill loved to learn about other people’s interests and passions. In addition to his passion for the arts and teaching, another of Bill’s life focuses was motorcycles and motorcycle racing. From swap meets to the Sturgis Rally and countless days at the track, Bill’s zest for life was infectious. Throughout his years, he became an accomplished antique bicycle collector as well as an avid antique car aficionado. For Bill, it was not simply the motorcycles or cars or even the artwork that filled his heart with love but rather the wonderful people and memories that became the driving force in his life. The tight, never-ending bonds he formed with so many people in such diverse cultural circles is in itself inspiring and was the fuel that drove his passions.
Bill was the loving father of Shaun Farrell (Annmarie), Kelly Kahling (John) and Tim Farrell (Julie); adoring grandfather of Jack, Brendan, Kevin Farrell; John V and Chloe Kahling; Ryan and Colin Farrell. Bill was involved in many loving relationships including former husband to Patricia Farrell and his longtime partner in art and life, Delores Fortuna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a treasured brother to Mary Kay (Bill) Moreau, of Indiana, PA.
In honor of Bill’s lifelong commitment to education, commemorative gifts can be donated to the Bill Farrell Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Galena Art & Recreation Center (Galena ARC) in Galena, Ill. Funds will help relieve the financial burden for youths interested in pottery classes at the Galena ARC. Please follow the link for more information. https://www.galenaarc.org/farrell-memorial-scholarship-fund
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.