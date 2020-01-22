Eileen (Ryan) Beaves, 89, of Dubuque, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Eileen was born February 10, 1930, in Dubuque, daughter of Joseph and Alice (Lynch) Ryan. She was a graduate of Visitation Academy. She worked part time at May’s Drug Store in Dubuque. On September 30, 1950, she married Theodore “Ted” Beaves at St. Joseph the Prairie Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2015. She was an active member of Resurrection Parish and a member of Catholic Daughters of America.
Eileen is survived by six children, Carol Beaves, of West St. Paul, Minn., Ted (Deb) Beaves, of Dubuque, Ann (Tom) Hanson, of Manchester, Mary Jo (Bill) Einwalter, of Farley, Julie (Mike) Dunn, of Dubuque, and Michael (Lisa) Beaves, of Ankeny; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kay Steuck, of Dubuque; and in-laws, Geri, Gail and Andrea Ryan and Peter (Margaret) Beaves.
Eileen was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Paul, Ray and Bill Ryan; brother-in-law, Bob Steuck; and in-laws, Mary Ellen and Jim Kadra, Richard and Gerry Beaves, Charlotte and Bill Hanley, George and Dorothy Beaves and Jack and Veronica Murphy.
For further information, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Memorials may be made to the Eileen Beaves Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staffs at Stonehill Franciscan Services and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their care.