BOX ELDER, S.D. — Catherine Falcone, 97, of Box Elder, formerly of Rapid City, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
She was born Sept. 8, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Valeria Fisne. Cathy married Clarence John Adams on Nov. 20, 1946 in Harvey, Ill., divorced him and their marriage was annulled. She married Jack Falcone on Mar. 28, 1968, in Palm Beach, Fla. She became a cadet nurse, then attained her registered nursing degree, became a cosmetologist, and was a meatpacking plant worker.
Nana loved to travel to visit her family in Iowa, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and South Dakota. She traveled by motor home and lived in her beloved Florida. Cathy was a lifelong, faithful, practicing Catholic and passed away with her rosary in her hands into the waiting open arms of Jesus.
She is survived by her ex-husband, CJ Adams, Dubuque; daughters, Patti Boardman (Mike Brown), Box Elder; Val Adams, Dubuque, and Trudi (Bob) Stauffacher, Monroe, WI; 11 grandchildren, Nikki Nuehring, Guttenberg, IA; Jason Steger, Colesburg, IA; Erika (Shane) Dever, Cincinnati; Paul Two Crow and Randy Talks, Box Elder; Katie (Tim) Harle, Asbury, IA; Mike Knockel Jr., Dubuque; Kassie Mueller, Andover, IA; Jenni (Jason) Galicinski, Cookeville, TN; Jacci Baker, Mt. Horeb, WI; Kent (Kelly) Stauffacher, Omro, WI; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Paolucci, Clark’s Summit, PA; a brother, Francis Fisne, Burlington, NJ; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Mary, Joseph Jr., Nicholas (Lillian), John (Antoinette), Leo, George, Margaret (Frank Taccki), and Gertrude ( Angelo Colarossi); and her husband, Jack Falcone.
Memorials can be sent to Patti Boardman, 507 Coyote Trail, Box Elder, SD 57719. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the caring doctors and nurses at Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Hospice Center.