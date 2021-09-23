Jane Malone-George, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away after a brief illness on September 20, 2021, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 24th at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23rd, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may also visit after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church until time of service. Private family burial will be at Linwood Cemetery.
Jane was born on March 6, 1929, in Blue Island, Il the daughter of Dee and Opal (Blunk) Sumpter. She married Keith Malone on January 29, 1950, in Crete, IL and he preceded her in death in 1988. A few years later she remarried James George of Dubuque.
Jane loved dogs, a hot cup of coffee, a good white wine, visiting with family, line dancing, genealogy, going to breakfast with friends, supporting her great-grandchildren in their education and athletics and just generally remaining active and busy. She was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and the Colonial Dames. She enjoyed volunteering and was active in many organizations; she remained active and supportive of the University of Dubuque, a place that remained near to her heart ever since she met her husband Keith while they were in college.
Jane was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a gem — classy and kind. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son and daughter Kevin (Joyce) Malone, of Atlanta, GA and Kate (Dan Kruse) Malone, of Naples, FL; grandchildren: Ashley (Jon) Levy, Kyle (Tiffany) Malone, Erin Malone, Joel (Jenny) McKay, Andrew (Emily) McKay and Ross (Lauren) McKay. Great grandchildren David, Elle, Ben, Kolt, Kenzie, Lexi, Alana, Landon, Parker, Lane, Henry and Vince.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Keith; her second husband James George; her parents and a brother John (Shukuko) Sumpter.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Finley Hospital for all their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the University of Dubuque in her name.