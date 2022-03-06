Whether you’ve heard of Ruth Jones or not, you definitely heard from her if you attended a church service, Fabulous Fridays, a wedding, or a funeral at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church between 1950 and 2003, when its pipe organ music became a ministry unto itself. You would have experienced the majesty of organ music pouring forth from its pipes, and then been taken aback by the diminutive organist--both intense and smiling--mastering its keys and foot pedals.
Ruth Graham Collister was born on January 17, 1927, in the family home in Pueblo, Colorado, as the eighth child (with one more to come) of Eva Viola McGowan Collister and Rev. Thomas Charles Collister. The Methodist church moves its ministers around so the family later found itself living in parsonages in Plymouth, Iowa, and then Cedar Rapids where her father passed away.
Ruth earned a two-year degree at Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, and she completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Iowa. There, she met her future husband, LaMar E. Jones, and would soon start a new life in Dubuque, Iowa.
An accomplished professional organist, Ruth served as the local President of the American Guild of Organists and taught organ at Loras College. She was also active as a Cub Scout Den Mother and in the nonprofit “PEO,” which she steadfastly maintained stood for “People Eat Onions” (we could tell you but then we’d have to kill you, and you’d have to take it up with Ruth herself). She also worked for American Trust and Savings Bank, first as a teller and then retiring after many years in the Trust Department.
While her music ministered to untold families at both the best and worst times of their lives, that was far from her only legacy.
Ruth Jones did all of this while raising the four Jones boys who now survive her: Ric (Sue) Jones of Dubuque; Tom Jones of Fruitland Park, Florida; Rob (Valerie) Jones of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and Bill (Nicola) Jones of Denver, Colorado.
In addition to her sons, Ruth is survived by eight grandchildren: Jason (Angie) of Marion, Iowa; Jennie (Nick) Schwartz of Dubuque; Allie Jones of Fruitland Park, Florida; Hillary Jones of Mooresville, Indiana; Emily (Colin) Vaughan of Indianapolis, Indiana; Chloe Chambers of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; Conall Chambers of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Trenton Sparks of Duncan, Oklahoma; six great grandchildren; and her brother, Emmett (Barbara) Collister of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was predeceased by: husband LaMar Edgar Jones (April 3, 1923 — July 31, 1994); premature daughter Laura Christine Jones; daughters-in-law Mary Jones and Anne Jones; and siblings Lauress C. Collister; John R. Collister; A. Vannin Collister; Roland Paul Collister; William B. Collister; Larew M. Collister; and MaryBeth Weisberg.
A celebration of the life of Ruth Jones will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., Dubuque. Ruth’s deathcare is being provided by Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home.
The enormity of our loss is surpassed only by the love she so willingly shared, love that lives on in her colleagues, caregivers, friends and family. To honor Ruth Jones, please spread love generously, accept others willingly (even eagerly), and support great organizations like Hospice of Dubuque and Bethany Home, where Ruth’s gifts of love were richly reciprocated.