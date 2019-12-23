DYERSVILLE, Iowa — LeRoy A. Kelchen, 80, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW in Dyersville, where a parish vigil service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday prior to funeral services.
LeRoy was born June 21, 1939, in Worthington, IA, the son of Peter and Florence (Leigh) Kelchen. He married Roselyn Boge on April 15, 1963, in Dyersville, Iowa. They spent 56 years together. During that time, he loved her and was very protective of her. They walked together through all of life’s challenges and celebrations. He and Roselyn farmed east of Dyersville since 1965, and he worked for Charles Hermsen Implement for 34 years. LeRoy loved playing euchre, spending time with family and all things IH.
Survivors include his wife, Roselyn; children: Bruce (Marcia) Kelchen, of New Vienna, Bryan (Shelley) Kelchen, of Dyersville, Kyle (Mary Jo) Kelchen, of Epworth, Laura Kelchen, of Marion; 2 daughters-in-law, Lori Kelchen, of Asbury, and Tina Kelchen, of Bellevue; grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, James and Kaitlin Kelchen, Mark, Travis, and Tyler Kelchen, Shelby, Cody Lucas and Anthony Kelchen, Cole and Nick Kelchen, Emma, Nicole, Shane and Tate Kelchen; great grandchildren: Sawyer, Tayah and Stella Kelchen; siblings: Elsie Althoff, of Earlville, and Harold (Pearl) Kelchen, of Cedar Rapids; in-laws: Roseanne Kelchen and Mary Kelchen, both of Edgewood, Norma Kelchen, of Manchester, Vernon (Sheila) Boge and Donald Boge, both of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Charles and Emily (Vossmann) Boge; 2 sons, Lyle and Mitchell Kelchen; a daughter, Loretta Kelchen; siblings: Ernie (Erma and Marianne) Kelchen, Lloyd Kelchen, Eugene Kelchen, Leon (Dixie) Kelchen, Gerald Kelchen, Verna Kelchen and Grace (Clete) Burkle; and a brother-in-law, Emil Althoff.
