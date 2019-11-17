Deborah A. “Debbie” (Gorman) Lomas, age 64, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Debbie’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa St., with Fr. Greg Bahl officiating. To celebrate Debbie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where there will be a parish scripture service held at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Debbie was born on April 25, 1955, in Dubuque, daughter of Joseph and Genevieve (Bouska) Gorman.
Debbie was a proud lifelong resident of Dubuque. She was always a dedicated employee who worked as a custodian for several local businesses, her final job being at Hills and Dales, until her retirement in 2017. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Pat Lomas, on November 8, 1980, at St. Patrick’s Church here in Dubuque. The two were blessed with a son and were very happy to have recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.
Debbie had several past times, and was quite the “pool shark”, playing in several leagues with her family and taking home 1st place on several occasions. She also enjoyed watching movies and TV shows, her favorites being anything starring Elvis or the beloved talking horse, Mr. Ed. She loved animals in general but had a special soft spot for horses and tropical fish. Debbie was very creative and designed intricate jewelry and beading pieces, not only as a hobby, but as therapy after a brave bout with breast cancer.
Debbie loved being around people in general, but especially looked forward to gathering the family together for holidays and special celebrations. She was always sure to have a deck of cards laying around in case someone was up to the challenge of a quick game. We are sad today at the loss of Debbie in our daily lives, and our days will truly never be the same without her in them, but we take some comfort in knowing that she is now resting in peace, free of the health issues she has faced so bravely and with such grace.
Those left to cherish Debbie’s memory include her loving husband, Patrick “Pat” Lomas, of Dubuque; her son, Matthew Lomas, of Dubuque; her siblings, Duane (Dorothy) Gorman, of Asbury, Iowa, Mary Ann (Kenneth) Jewell, of East Dubuque, Ill., Ronnie (Kathy) Gorman, of Dubuque, and Joan “Joanie” Hohmann, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Laura Gorman (in infancy), Linda Gorman and Ted Gorman.
Debbie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Debbie and her family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.