DURANGO, Iowa — Phil R. Klein, 58, of Durango, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, after a brave fight against cancer.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. The family requests that those coming to the visitation bring an extra photo of Phil to help create a memory book for his son, Brandon.
The private family funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Galena, Facebook Page at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Meadows Golf Club Event Center, 6525 Clover Ln, Asbury.
Phil was born November 1, 1962, in Dubuque, son of Donald and Joan (Wernke) Klein and graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 1981.
After school, he worked maintenance at Dubuque Hardwoods before establishing KTM Ltd in 1994. He started out building steel hay racks before transitioning into animal bedding/wood shavings.
On May 10, 2003, he married Melissa Radloff at St. Joseph Church, Rickardsville.
Phil brought so much joy and laughter into everyone’s life. He had such a boisterous laugh and magnetic energy that drew everyone to him. Phil was a very generous, hardworking, happy-go-lucky guy. He was always willing to lend a helping hand; working wherever needed, coaching baseball, humbly giving pointers on the golf course, or leading partners around the dance floor. Phil always gave 100% in everything he did!
Phil loved baseball, starting from early childhood to semi-pro level. He played for Hempstead High School then semi-pro for Rickardsville. Phil will be inducted into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame this year. He proudly wore number 25 racing Motorcross on his Honda bike. Phil and Melissa continued his parents’ interest in Indy car racing by attending the Indy 500 for many years. They also enjoyed ballroom dancing at Timmermans with friends.
Phil recently discovered his love of golf. You would often find him in the basement on his putting green, at Derby Grange practicing his swing or out on the golf course with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; son, Brandon; mother, Joan Klein; siblings, Wes (Barb) Klein, of Epworth, Lee (Sue) Klein, of Rickardsville, Kurt (Brenda) Klein, of Rickardsville, and Brad (Rachel) Klein, of Epworth; mother-in-law, Janell Radloff, of Dubuque; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Laura and Dan Oberfoell, of Dubuque; and nieces and nephews, Kris, Kari, Sydney, Ariel, Parker, Maddie, Katie, Lucas, Megan and Nathan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Klein; and father-in-law, Delmar Radloff.
In lieu of flowers, a Phil Klein memorial fund has been established.
While mandates are being lifted, the family asks that visitors respect the space around others who wish to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.
The family would like to thank Dr. Christine Holm of Medical Associates, Dr. Tim Schmidt and Lauren Racki, both of UW Health, the doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, and all the friends and family who have helped in so many ways during Phil’s illness.