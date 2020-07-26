Michael J. “Mike” Wulfekuhle, 63, of Dubuque, IA, passed away surrounded by his family in his home on July 23, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection with Rev. David Ambrosy officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3 p.m. Family and friends may also gather after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of Mass.
Please wear a mask and if you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Mike was born June 17, 1957, in San Diego, CA, to David and Margaret (Power) Wulfekuhle. He married the love of his life, Karen (Fessler) Wulfekuhle, on July 28, 1979. He was a dedicated coach and teacher for over 40 years.
Mike is survived by his wife, Karen (Fessler) Wulfekuhle; three children; Kristin (Eric) Weiland, Aaron (Micki) Wulfekuhle and Matthew (Allee) Wulfekuhle; four grandchildren; Morgan, Kylie, Lauren and Caden; his brothers; his mother-in-law Betsy (Clemen) Fessler, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Margaret Wulfekuhle.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hermann and the Hospice staff for all of their support and care.
