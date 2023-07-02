William F. “Bill” Weick, 70, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 29th, 2023, at his residence. His life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and faith.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday July 6th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Peter Nugent officiating. A graveside service will be at Oakland Cemetery in Clinton, Iowa on August 4th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

