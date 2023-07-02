William F. “Bill” Weick, 70, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 29th, 2023, at his residence. His life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and faith.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday July 6th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Peter Nugent officiating. A graveside service will be at Oakland Cemetery in Clinton, Iowa on August 4th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
Bill was born on January 14, 1953, in South Carolina, the son of William J. and Elaine L. (Beil) Weick. He was united in marriage to Alice Riniker on August 13, 1977, in Petersburg, Iowa.
Bill loved scouting as a child, earning many awards and badges including the rank of Eagle Scout.
His love for scouts continued as a summer camp counselor for many years. Bill worked at Target and Lowe’s in the receiving department until his retirement.
Family love was a very important part of his life. Left to cherish the memories are his wife Alice, sisters Betty Coop of Lockridge, Iowa, and Kathleen (Peter) Nugent of Leawood, Kansas, brother (CSM-Ret) Knute (Wendy) Weick of St. Charles, IL, sisters-in-law Stella (Paul) Helle of Dyersville, Iowa and Theresa (Jim) Richter of Earlville, Iowa, brothers-in-law Don (Carol) Riniker of North Buena Vista, Iowa and Dan Riniker of Bernard, Iowa, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elaine Weick and William J. Weick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tri-State Dialysis unit, University of Wisconsin Madison, Transplant or Dialysis Unit, and the Diabetic Association.