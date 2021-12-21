Bona J. Hebig, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Glenn F. Howell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Leah A. McCool, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ruth A. McMahon, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Masonville, Iowa.
Mary Lou Miller, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Wake service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, Church of the Resurrection.
Barbara J. O’Leary, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Evangelical Free Church, Gratiot, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Ronald A. Ore, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Daniel M. Pregler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Juanita L. Staggs, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.