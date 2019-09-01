Robert Erdenberger, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Norma M. Fortmann, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Mary A. Hermsen, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Thomas J. Kramer, Dubuque, formerly of Davenport, Iowa — Services: 4 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: After 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gary L. Pfeiler, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Eugene C. Severn, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Chapel at Good Samaritan Society, Postville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.