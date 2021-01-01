Cyril H. “C.H.” Lammers, age 50, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at his home. To celebrate C.H.’s life, private family services were held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
C.H. was born on February 28, 1970, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John G. “Jack” and Carol (Wissel) Lammers.
C.H. attended school at Bryant Elementary and graduated from Wahlert High School. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin Platteville, and earned his Masters in Psychology from Loras College. C.H. was an avid reader and he loved spending time at the ocean. He was a self proclaimed scuba lover, shark enthusiast and tabletop role playing game lover. He had a great love of animals and adored his cat “Cricket”. We are deeply saddened at the sudden loss of C.H. in our daily lives, but know that he is now free of all of the health challenges he has battled so bravely these past years.
Those left to cherish C.H.’s memory include his mother, Carol Lammers, Dubuque, IA; and several aunts and cousins.
C.H. was preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Lammers; and his grandparents.
C.H.’s family would like to thank the outstanding nurses and staff of Tri-State Dialysis for all of the wonderful care and friendship they have provided C.H. Also special thanks to all of the 1st responders who came to the house on Tuesday, your kindness and support were appreciated more than you will ever know.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in C.H.’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Cyril “C.H.” Lammers Family.
