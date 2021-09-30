Georgia E. Berg Telegraph Herald Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Georgia E. Berg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Georgia E. (Blackburn) Berg, of Dubuque, passed away at 11 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021 at Stonehill Care Center. She gave up her fight for life peacefully with her spouse, Bill, at her side.Georgia was born Nov. 15, 1928. The couple enjoyed 59 years as partners with many memories. Her radiant smile and infectious personality will be missed by all. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Asbury Police: Dubuque man recorded himself choking, biting, throwing baby across room Major League Baseball: Cascade native Rea promoted from Nashville to Brewers Dubuque cafe to transfer to new ownership, adopt new name Karl D. Freiburger