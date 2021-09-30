Georgia E. (Blackburn) Berg, of Dubuque, passed away at 11 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021 at Stonehill Care Center. She gave up her fight for life peacefully with her spouse, Bill, at her side.

Georgia was born Nov. 15, 1928. The couple enjoyed 59 years as partners with many memories. Her radiant smile and infectious personality will be missed by all.

Tags

Recommended for you