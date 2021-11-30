DES MOINES, Iowa — Terry Orlando Harrmann, 79, died in Des Moines, IA on November 27, 2021, with his family by his side.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Iles Dunn’s Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10am Thursday, December 2 at the funeral home, with burial following at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, IA.
Terry was born in 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, to Cecil and Kathrine Harrmann. Growing up on a farm in Sullivan, IL, he spent most of his childhood working with family and playing sports. Terry developed a love for the game of basketball at an early age, a special passion that he would eagerly share with his daughters and grandsons. After graduating from Eastern Illinois with a degree in education, Terry was married to Marilee Chase in 1965. After having daughters Terilee and Lindsay in Tampa, FL, Terry took a position with Interstate Power Company (now Alliant Energy) and the family moved to Dubuque, IA, in 1975. While staying with the same company, Terry eventually moved to Des Moines and was married to Ann Thompson in 2001. Terry spent the majority of his professional career in government affairs for Alliant Energy and serving on various boards for youth organizations. He was an integral part of the Dubuque Racing Association that assisted the City of Dubuque in opening Dubuque Greyhound Park in 1985.He loved his job and the people with whom he worked. Terry successfully served the utility industry for 50 years and was inducted as a Lobbyist into the Pioneer Lawmakers Association of Iowa in 2015. He retired in 2016 to spend time doing what he loves most with his wife Ann. Terry’s love for life was felt by everyone with whom he came in contact. He could instantly put a smile on your face or make a stranger feel like a friend. Terry’s favorite pastimes included anything related to family, watching his grandkids follow their dreams, spending time walking on the beach, and traveling to warm destinations with his wife Ann. In recent years you could often find him at a practice round with Hunter, in a gym rebounding a ball for Carson, attending Cyd’s activities, having lunch with his daughters, or getting together with friends and family.
Terry is survived by his wife, Ann Harrmann; sister, Darlene LeCrone; daughters, Terilee Clark (Ryan) and Lindsay Johnson (Scot); step-daughters, Nicole Bridgeman (Todd) and Rebecca Denton; grandsons, Hunter Johnson, Carson Johnson and Cyd Denton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Kathrine and sister Sharon Sutton.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the YMCA of Greater Des Moines (to provide basketballs for underprivileged youth) or Polk County Early Childhood Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.