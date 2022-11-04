DARLINGTON, Wis. — Helen B. McDermott, age 96 of Darlington, WI, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, WI. She was born March 4, 1926, in Hazel Green, WI, the daughter Sylvester and Josephine (Doyle) Runde. Helen lived in Darlington most of her life. She was united in marriage to Robert McDermott on March 30, 1948 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. Helen was employed at the Lafayette Manor for 29 years, where she was the cook.
Helen is survived by nine children: Dan (Nell) McDermott of Monroe, WI, Mike McDermott of Darlington, Susie McDermott of Dodgeville, WI, Mary Kay (Mel) Staberg of Quartzsite, AZ, Annie (Ken) Eveland of Darlington, Tom “Bode” McDermott of Truman, WI, Norb McDermott of Truman, Kathy (Dave) Lange of Darlington, and Maggie Smith of South Wayne, WI; 28 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Lois (Jerry) Jirikovec of Nashville, TN, and Eileen (Hugh) Jones of Middleton, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Robert on May 1, 1998; two daughters: Rosie McDermott in infancy and Teresa Conrad; one son: Pat (Joan) McDermott; one son-in-law: Tom Smith and one daughter-in-law: Sally McDermott.
Helen was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching TV, and watching the birds. Helen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, (104 East Harriet Street in Darlington, WI 53530) with Rev. Luke Syse officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM — 10:45 AM at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. A rosary will be prayed on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 8:00 PM following the visitation, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Darlington. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
For those who prefer a memorial has been established in Helen’s name.
