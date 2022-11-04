DARLINGTON, Wis. — Helen B. McDermott, age 96 of Darlington, WI, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, WI. She was born March 4, 1926, in Hazel Green, WI, the daughter Sylvester and Josephine (Doyle) Runde. Helen lived in Darlington most of her life. She was united in marriage to Robert McDermott on March 30, 1948 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. Helen was employed at the Lafayette Manor for 29 years, where she was the cook.

Helen is survived by nine children: Dan (Nell) McDermott of Monroe, WI, Mike McDermott of Darlington, Susie McDermott of Dodgeville, WI, Mary Kay (Mel) Staberg of Quartzsite, AZ, Annie (Ken) Eveland of Darlington, Tom “Bode” McDermott of Truman, WI, Norb McDermott of Truman, Kathy (Dave) Lange of Darlington, and Maggie Smith of South Wayne, WI; 28 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Lois (Jerry) Jirikovec of Nashville, TN, and Eileen (Hugh) Jones of Middleton, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Robert on May 1, 1998; two daughters: Rosie McDermott in infancy and Teresa Conrad; one son: Pat (Joan) McDermott; one son-in-law: Tom Smith and one daughter-in-law: Sally McDermott.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.