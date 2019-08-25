MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Eldon J. Hazer, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on August 18, 2019, at Maquoketa Care Center, at the age of 91.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Eldon was born on June 1, 1928, in LaMotte, Iowa, to Elmer J. Hazer and Elizabeth (McCarthy) Hazer. He was a 1946 graduate of Maquoketa High School, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, as a PFC (T) in the Signal Corps. He married Vivian J. Parmer on September 27, 1955, in Otter Creek, Iowa, and was happily married to her for almost 64 years.
Eldon farmed and sold farm equipment and automobiles for various local companies until he became employed at Rasmussen Motors, which later became Brad Deery Motors, in Maquoketa. He retired from selling cars in 2008, but continued to help out part-time at the dealership until December of 2015. He was an award-winning salesman for both Rasmussen Motors and Brad Deery Motors. He also raised cattle on the Hazer family farms in Otter Creek with his brother-in-law, Gerard (Bud) Noonan, for many years.
Eldon was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 64 years. He also was a member of Maquoketa Country Club, serving on its Board of Directors and as president of the club. He greatly enjoyed playing golf and euchre with his friends, and working on the farms.
Eldon resided at the Maquoketa Care Center for the last three years of his life, and his family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff for his care.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Vivian Hazer, of Maquoketa; daughters, Delrose (Thomas) Koch, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Debra (Jerry) Reynaga, of Malibu, Cal.; five grandchildren, Gregory (Val) Koch, Nicholas (Keelin) Koch, Dr. Erica (Chris) Koch Hitchcock, Nicole Reynaga, and Jacqueline Reynaga; and his sister, Lola (Gerard) Noonan, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Hospice of Jackson County Inc.
