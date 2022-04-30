Dorothy M. Hittenmiller, 93 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Friday, April 28, 2022 at her home at Ellen Kennedy Living Center in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Dorothy was born on September 10, 1928 in Templeton, Iowa, the daughter of Ambrose and Mary (Horbach) Bierl. She married James E. Hittenmiller on June 14, 1949 in Dyersville. Together they owned and operated Furnitureland formerly Gambles for many years until retiring when their two sons took over the business. Dorothy was an avid reader and collected Angels and Cookbooks.
Survivors include her children: Tom (Nancy) Hittenmiller of Clive, Karen (Bob) Faber of Ankeny, Robert “Budda” Hittenmiller of Lake Delhi, Scott (Deb) Hittenmiller of Dyersville, 7 grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Driscoll, Shelly (Ryan) Evans, Rob (Karisa) Faber, Ryan Hittenmiller, Brett (Becca) Hittenmiller, Tricia (Irvin) Oltmanns, Todd (Tricia) Hittenmiller and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim in 2004, sister: Norma (Gerald) Maiers, in-laws: Myron (Betty) Hittenmiller, Robert (Grace) Hittenmiller, and Mary Eileen (John) Murphy