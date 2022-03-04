FENNIMORE, Wis. — Tammy A. Napp, 51, of Fennimore, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Cottonwood Sports Bar in rural Fennimore.

Larson Family Funeral Home, of Fennimore, is assisting the family.

