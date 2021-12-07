Michael “Mickey” Lun Wong, 83, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kim (Tim) Folsom and Melynn (Dave) Davis and one son, Derek (Carrie) Wong.

Mickey is preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn Wong and two daughters, Lorrie Wong and Carol Latto.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the family which may be mailed to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA 52002, Attn. Michael Wong Family.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Mickey’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.

