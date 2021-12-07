Michael L. Wong Telegraph Herald Dec 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael L. Wong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael “Mickey” Lun Wong, 83, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.He is survived by his two daughters, Kim (Tim) Folsom and Melynn (Dave) Davis and one son, Derek (Carrie) Wong.Mickey is preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn Wong and two daughters, Lorrie Wong and Carol Latto.In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the family which may be mailed to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA 52002, Attn. Michael Wong Family.Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Mickey’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today UPDATE: Police: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Dubuque wreck Police: Dubuque man who reported being robbed while paying for sex now charged Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence Love that Lasts: High school sweethearts together 67 years Biz Buzz: Dubuque monument company begins new chapter at expanded location