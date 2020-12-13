Jerry Steffens, born September 10, 1935, passed away December 5, 2020, after a short illness at the age of 85.
He was born in Platteville, WI, to Carl and Lucille (Cardy) Steffens. He lived in the Southern Wisconsin and Dubuque area all his life. He has three children with his first wife Eileen (Lefler) Steffens, Debra, Micheal, and Jeffery. He has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He married Lucy LaSoya in May 1983, the love of his life. They lived in Dubuque most of those years and maintained their home until the last three years. Jerry is also survived by Lucy’s sons, Ike and Carey LaSoya, who have been instrumental in helping Jerry and Lucy the last few years.