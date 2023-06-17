funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Helen Waldmeir Author email Jun 17, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helen A. Beckett, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.Treyvor J. Craven, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.Katherine M. Donath, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Sullivan Pavilion, Asbury Park.Crystal V. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Lee W. Jellison Sr., Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life and graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.Victoria G. Kieler, Kieler, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.Benny Martensen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 19, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.Louise McCormick, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover.Lorna M. McLean, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 19, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.Leanna E. Sieverding, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.Billie E. Smith, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg.Clement Steele, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Food Helen Waldmeir Author email Follow Helen Waldmeir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives