Sister Jean M. Byrne, BVM (Jean Francis), 94, of 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Visitation in the Marian Hall Chapel will be at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, followed immediately by the natural burial Rite of Committal at 11:00 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, followed by a Memorial Mass in the Marian Hall Chapel at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Jean ministered as a secondary teacher in Des Moines and West Des Moines, Iowa, and as an elementary teacher in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Chicago; and Butte Mont. She served the congregation as BVM Personnel Office director and BVM Archives volunteer.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1925, in Chicago to Francis and Anne (McLellan) Byrne. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1943, from St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1946, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clifford Byrne.
She is survived by cousins and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 77 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Sister Jean’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.