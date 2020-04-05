Elinor Mae Ruden, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Due to current restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family requests that you be with them through thought and prayer during this difficult time. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.
Elinor was born August 26, 1929, the daughter of Floyd and Mae Hunt. She married Francis (Frank) Ruden on November 25, 1950. They enjoyed 63 wonderful years together before his death in 2014. Frank and Elinor farmed near Zwingle, Iowa, for many years raising their family. Elinor devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren, being a source of great comfort and love. She could always be counted on for a kind word, a hot cup of coffee, and a warm smile. Some of her fondest memories were Sunday dinners at the farm with her family gathered together enjoying each other’s company and the amazing meals she would prepare.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church Key West and formerly St. Joseph Prairie Church. She was a woman of great faith, and her family takes comfort in knowing she is now with our heavenly father and her beloved Frank. Elinor was known to spend her days gardening, baking, and of course, keeping up with her soap operas and the N.Y. Yankees.
Elinor is survived by her nine children; Nicholas (Paula) Ruden, of Dubuque, Diane (Larry) Freiburger, of Hazel Green, Joe Ruden, of Dubuque, Gary (Karen) Ruden, of Dubuque, Tom Ruden, of Dubuque, Mark (Chris) Ruden, of Dubuque, Karen (Jeff) Jones, of Dubuque, Lisa (Rick) Kearney, of Dubuque, and Phil (Lacey) Ruden, of Zwingle; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Ruden.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank; parents Floyd and Mae Hunt; brother, Gene Hodges; and sisters, June Drake and Marilynn Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home in care of Elinor Ruden.
The family would like to thank the staff of MercyOne Dubuque for providing her wonderful care and comfort through her final days.