Lawrence J. Rosenthal “Larry” age 82, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Galena, IL, passed away Thursday, March 4th, 2021.
Larry was born in Galena, IL, on January 22nd, 1939, to John and Mable Rosenthal. He was a graduate of Galena High School in 1957. On March 16th, 1995, Larry married Kathryn Graves at the Galena Court House.
Larry served in the Air Force from August 7th, 1958, to June 6th, 1962, as an Air Policeman. Not long after being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Larry began a 27-year career in law enforcement. Larry served as a Police Officer in the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Department, Village of Arlington Heights, IL, Evanston, IL, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.
Larry was a long-standing member of the American Legion and an avid Bears, Cubs and Bulls fan. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and coins. Larry was a loving husband, father and grandfather and always willing to help anyone in need.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mable Rosenthal; and five brothers and four sisters: John, Bob, Bill, Ben, Chuck, Hank, Pauly, Virginia and Peggy.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Rosenthal; and children, Robert (Courtney) Rosenthal, Tiphany (Aaron) Bonnette, Julie (Nick) Fracasso, Tyson (Trang) Jeppesen, James (Debi) Loarie, Richard (Maria) Loarie along; with ten grandchildren.
The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful help and care given by the staff at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Sgt. Lawrence Rosenthal to the Chicago Police Foundation at www.CPDmemorial.org.
According to Larry’s wishes no public services will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.