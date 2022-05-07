DES MOINES — Joseph E. Greener, 75, of Des Moines and formerly of Marquette, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in McGregor.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of McGregor, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you