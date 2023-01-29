FOOTVILLE, Wis. — Sister Joris Binder, O P. died at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, Wis. on Jan. 22, 2023.
Her funeral services will be at Sinsinawa on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Georgine Joyce was born to George and Ruth (Morgan) Binder on Feb. 18, 1938, in Gary, Ind. She was the oldest of three children.
Recommended for you
She is survived by her brother, George Binder Jr. of Fayetteville, N.C; nieces; nephews; and her beloved Dominican Sisters. At reception into the Sinsinawa Dominicans in 1957, she received the name Sister Joris, which was the Dutch word for George. She was sent to Catholic elementary schools in Ill.and Wis. for 21 years, to teach, or counsel, be a unit coordinator, or principal. During this time, her reputation grew as a gracious, kind and welcoming presence. After receiving a second master’s degree, Sister Joris went to the University of Notre Dame for 16 years. She brought a natural instinct to be present to anyone in front of her. She was well respected throughout the university. In 2001, Joris came to Sinsinawa to serve as prioress and then offered support services and pastoral counseling where needed. At her core, Joris knew that everyone had their life story to tell, to be heard. She did that. Well done.
Joris, you have shared the face of the Divine. Rise now in joy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.