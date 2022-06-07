Herbert J. Bussan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, St. Mary’s Church, Galena, Ill.
Dennis J. Dolan Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Gary R. Fichtinger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, River Front Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
James L. Husemann, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Kathleen L. Kaiser, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Michael P. Kress, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dixie M. Lyons, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Irvin V. Manternach, Cedar Falls, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Kenneth L. Zeckser, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
