Helen A. Meester, 102, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Ashton, Iowa, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
A private family funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ashton, Iowa. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Ashton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to purchase an outdoor bench in Helen’s honor.
Helen Ann Meester was born April 26, 1918, to Aloysius and Theresa (Leinen) Schneider, in Alton, Iowa. She was raised in Ashton, Iowa, and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1934. She furthered her education at Cherokee Jr. College where she received her teacher’s certificate at the age of 18; she then attended Mason City Jr. College, University of Iowa, and Drake University working toward her four-year degree. On September 2, 1941, Helen was united in marriage to Harold Meester in Sibley, Iowa. They lived in La Junta, Co., and Southern California. She served in the civil service in California and Colorado as a clerk in the mail, file and record section of the sub-depot at the air bases from 1943 to 1945. Helen was a teacher for over 27 years, in Sibley and Ashton, and the last 16 years as a Kindergarten teacher at Holy Family in Mason City, Iowa. Helen went back to continue her education at Des Moines Area Community College and received her Long-term Care Facility Administration degree in 1975. She was the administrator for the Royal Neighbor National Retirement Home in Davenport, Iowa, for nine years. During her lifetime, Helen was active in many organizations. She was a Girl Scout leader, a den mother for Cub Scouts, served as president of her church guild, treasurer of the National Reading Association, Vice President of the Tuberculosis Association, and served as secretary for the American College of Health Care Administrators. She was also very active in the American Businesswomen’s Association. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America and ABWA. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Church in Ashton, Iowa. Helen and Harold spent their lives together in Clear Lake, Mason City and Davenport before retiring and moving to Ashton in 1985. She spent her winters in Mesa, Arizona, making many special friends. Helen traveled extensively with her family throughout the years. She moved to Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque in 2012 at the age of 94 and resided there until her death.
Helen thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friends and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were an integral part of her life. She never met a child she didn’t love and with whom she had a playful and respectful interaction. A high point of her day was a ritual she shared with her beloved husband Harold ... a shot of Crown Royal straight up! A tradition she carried on up until a few days before her death. Here’s to you Mom ... we all love and will miss you! The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Stonehill Care Center staff and residents and Hospice of Dubuque for the special care and friendship provided to Helen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Gerry (Teresa) Meester, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Donna (Dean) Price, of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Geoff (Jolyn) Meester and their son Jack, Travis (Lynette) Meester and their sons Trevor and Zane, Abigail (Chris) MacEachern and their children Piper and Felix, Mitch (Karrie) Price and their children, Quinn, Sophie and Violet, Teesa (Kurt) Vitense and their children Cal and Eve; brothers-in-law, Earl Meester (Shirley), of Sheldon, Iowa, Hank Meester, of Fairmont, Minn., Denny Meester (Jean), of Bigelow, Minn., and Bob Meester (Karen), of Arnolds Park, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Mary Honkomp (John), of Ashton, Iowa, and Linda Wilson (Tom), of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and many extended family.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Theresa Schneider; husband, Harold Meester; sister, Sister Brendan Schneider; brother, Marvin Schneider; and sister, Bonnie Schneider.