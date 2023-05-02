GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Arnold W. Roepke, 66, of Guttenberg, Iowa passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 8 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg. Visitation will continue at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg from 9 — 9:45 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, with burial at Friedlein Cemetery. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate.
Arnold was born on March 14, 1957 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Richard Roepke and Dolores (Nivarel) Roepke. He graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1975 and enjoyed a long career working primarily within the Local 234 Operator’s Union until he retired early in 2017. Arnold was a spirited soul, who loved socializing and sharing wild stories of his life’s greatest adventures with anyone who would listen. He was never short of wise cracks and loved to joke around with the best of them. As an avid golfer, Arnold spent many weekends amongst friends perfecting his swing on the greens of a variety of local courses.
Arnold’s greatest loves were his children and his grandchildren. He took great pride in watching them grow and cherished every minute spent together on his farm, four wheeling, hunting, and taking rides on his side-by-side.
Arnold is survived by his children: Ashley (Chris) Dugan of Earlville, IA and Adam (Amy) Roepke of Marion, IA; grandchildren: Seth, Kloie, and Grant Dugan, Harrison and Madilyn Roepke; siblings: Connie Roepke, Richard Jr. (Sherry) Roepke, and Diane Roepke.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dolores (Nivarel) Roepke, and his oldest sibling Mike Roepke.
Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg is assisting the family and information is available at www.morrisfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be sent to Morris Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 207 South 1st St, Guttenberg, IA 52052.
