Anna Mae D. Bradley, 93, of Dubuque, died peacefully on Monday, February 27 at Mercy One in Dubuque surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, March 7 at 1:30 pm at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. in Dubuque with burial to follow at Linwood Cemetery. Visitation from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Funeral Home. A livestream of the Funeral service will be available on the funeral home website, Egelhofsiegertcasper.com, for those unable to attend.
She was born September 5, 1929, in Dubuque, the youngest of five children and the daughter of Albert and Edna (Rickauer) Lorenz. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
Anna Mae met the love of her life, Robert O. Bradley at a dance at Melody Mill in Dubuque. It was love at first sight. They were later married on April 21, 1948, in Dubuque. Sadly, he proceeded her in death on May 10, 1980, but his untimely death did not end her love for him. She never remarried.
She devoted her entire life to her husband and four children. Anna Mae volunteered at Mercy Hospital and Dubuque Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for many years.
She enjoyed playing the organ and accordion. She had a passion for gardening, planting flowers, working on crossword puzzles and taking drives to local parks.
She is survived by Sharon (Bruce) Elliott of Tucson, Arizona; Donald (Carol) Bradley of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Steven (Anita) Bradley of Cantrall, Illinois; Thomas (Christy) Bradley of Shawnee, Kansas; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She so enjoyed watching four generations of family grow.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, husband and four brothers: Albert C. Lorenz; Raymond (Mickey) Lorenz of Foley, Alabama; Howard (Marie) Lorenz of Dubuque and Harold D. Lorenz.
Anna Mae’s family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Mercy One; especially the nurses and aides on 4-West who cared for her during her final hours and the Pastoral Care staff who provided for our spiritual needs.
In lieu of flowers, an Anna Mae Bradley Memorial has been established.
