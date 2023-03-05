Anna Mae D. Bradley, 93, of Dubuque, died peacefully on Monday, February 27 at Mercy One in Dubuque surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, March 7 at 1:30 pm at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. in Dubuque with burial to follow at Linwood Cemetery. Visitation from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Funeral Home. A livestream of the Funeral service will be available on the funeral home website, Egelhofsiegertcasper.com, for those unable to attend.

