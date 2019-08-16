BETTENDORF, Iowa — Lucille Dorothy Henkel passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Private funeral services will be held in Dubuque. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery.
She was born in Sherrill, Iowa, on May 5, 1930, to Elizabeth (Harvey) and William J. Schmitt. Lucille married Robert W. Henkel on May 8, 1951, at the Sherrill Methodist Church. They enjoyed 53 years together, until Bob’s death in 2004. She and Bob moved to Dubuque in 1954, and raised two children, Susan and Randall.
Lucille was a proud homemaker, and her family was priority. She was a steward of the earth. Her passion was her garden and the songbirds of that garden, which created the music of each day. She believed “flowers make people better, happier and more helpful. They are the sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.” — Luther Burbank. She was a member of the Grandview United Methodist Church in Dubuque.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Skip) Altig; grandchildren, Megan Henkel and Van (Maggie) Altig, of Lenexa, Kan., Kurt (Nikki) Altig, of Broken Bow, Okla., and Alexandria Henkel; and great-grandchildren, Jack Altig, Makenna Altig, William Altig, Declan Henkel and Kade Altig.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her son, Randy; and one daughter-in-law, Mary.
Memorials may be made to Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
“Dry your tears of sorrow; mothers never die; they just move in with God and keep house up in the sky.”
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank her friends in the East Ridge Condo Association for their kindnesses.