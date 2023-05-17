CASCADE, Iowa — Karen P. (Fangmann) Kelchen, 80, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The family of Karen will greet friends and relatives from 9 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Douglas Loecke Presiding and Rev. Mark Osterhaus concelebrating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements.

