CASCADE, Iowa — Karen P. (Fangmann) Kelchen, 80, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, May 12, 2023.
The family of Karen will greet friends and relatives from 9 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Douglas Loecke Presiding and Rev. Mark Osterhaus concelebrating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements.
Karen was born July 20, 1942, in Monticello, Iowa, daughter of Louis and Jeanette (Smith) Fangmann. Karen earned her degree in x-ray technology from Mount Mercy College. She worked for a short time at Mercy Hospital before marring Carl Kelchen on September 28, 1963, and starting a family. Together they founded Custom Precast Company in 1967. She worked side by side with him every day until her retirement.
Recommended for you
Karen’s infectious smile and laughter could light up any room. She will be remembered by those who loved her as the kindest, most caring, and compassionate person to have ever graced the earth. No one was a stranger; she could easily strike up a conversation with anyone. Karen had a love of music and was an avid Pianist. When the kids were young, she played the piano at church on Sundays and for weddings and funerals. Favorites include Heart and Soul, The Entertainer and Music Box Dancer when entertaining the grandkids. Karen enjoyed traveling with her husband Carl, making friends everywhere they went. Family gatherings were a huge highlight for her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carl Kelchen of Cascade; her children, Jacki (Mike) Noel of Dubuque, Bryon (Carolyn) Kelchen of Cascade, and Karla (Tony) Tri of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Brian Noel, Andrew (Beth) Kelchen, Whitley (Jonathan) Johll, Tyler Tri, and Megan (Andrew) Smith; six great grandchildren, Adalyn Noel, Maverick Johll, Memphis Johll, Shelby Kelchen, Walker Smith, and Chase Kelchen; five siblings, Tom (Linda) Fangmann of Arizona, Carol Jean (Jim) Triplett of Springfield, MO, Mary Jo (Doc) Wagner of Anamosa, Lee Fangmann of Cascade, and Joan Knapp of Dubuque; and two sisters-in-law, Vicki Fangmann and Mary Kay Kelchen both of Cascade.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Jim Fangman, and Larry Fangmann; one brother-in-law, Gary Kelchen. Her family is comforted knowing she is safe in the arms of her heavenly father.
A special thank you to all of the family and friends who visited, brought meals, went out to dinner or called on the phone. There were so many acts of kindness.
Her family wants to extend the warmest wishes of gratitude to Sherry Kelchen, Cascade EMS, the nurses and staff at MercyOne Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque, and Harmony of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Karen’s name to Hospice of Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.