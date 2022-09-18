SHERRILL, Iowa — Wayne J. Jansen, age 54, of Sherrill, passed away at 5:05 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side. To celebrate Wayne’s life private family services were held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Sherrill.
Wayne was born on June 13, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Norman and Darlene (Meyer) Jansen.
Wayne attended grade school at Sherrill/Balltown, Jefferson Middle School and graduated from Hempstead High School. After school he was employed at W.C. Brown and stayed with them through all of the name changes over the years before leaving from Quad-Graphics when the company closed in 2012. After that he went to work for Mercy Family Pharmacy as a delivery driver until health issues forced him into permanent retirement. Wayne was also a groundskeeper for Heyo Tjarks for several years. He was always looking out for the people around him. He volunteered countless hours with the Sherrill Fire Department and working with people in the area who were down on their luck and needed a helping hand. When he had some time for himself, Wayne looked forward to getting out on the open road riding his Harley Davidson with fellow members of the Custom Riders Motorcycle Club. He liked to be outside in general, and looked forward to going hunting with family and friends at the “Honeycomb Hideout” in Bloomfield, Iowa. Wayne was one of a kind, a family man and a great friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Wayne’s memory include his sister, Nancy (Ed) Merges, Sherrill, IA; his nieces, Emily (Kenny Arnold) Merges and Amanda (Adam Cook) Merges; a nephew, Michael (Caitlyn Fields) Merges; 2 great-nieces, Josie and Maggie Cook; his caregiver and companion, Tabby Lyons; her grandson, Caden Lyons; his aunts, Dee (Dave) Bierie, East Dubuque, IL and Ellen Meehan, Roseville, CA; and his favorite emotional support cat, Simba.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lester Jansen; and his aunts and uncles, Violet (Elroy) Klaas, Merlin “Butch” (Lou Ann) Jansen, Jim Meehan, Tony (Shirley) Meyer, Pearl (Don) Meyers and Evelyn (Harold) Wurst.
Wayne’s family would like to thank his neighbor, Duane Kutsch, for taking care of all the lawn work, Mary Kernall for coming to the house to cut Wayne’s hair and Deanna for all of her care and concern. Also a very special thanks to the members of the Sherrill Fire Department and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their care and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Wayne’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Wayne Jansen Family.
