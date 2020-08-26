Edwin “Ed” Wagner, 96, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., with a funeral service at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
