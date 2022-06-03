Mary Lou Anglin, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, with a sharing of memories at 9:30 a.m., Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel.
Dolores C. Arnold, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Leonard F. Feldmann, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Cuba City.
Norman G. Fensterman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Richard P. Henneberry, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with rosary by the Knights of Columbus at 6:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
James L. Husemann, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ruth G. Jones, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Nancy E. Kirby, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Elizabeth M. Knabel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Donald L. Langmeier Sr., Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Constance C. McIntyre, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Country Inn and Suites, 1315 Associates Drive. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Country Inn and Suites.
Theodore J. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Kenneth Payne, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Service: 1:30 p.m. today, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Virginia M. Rieckens, Dubuque — Service: Noon Sunday, June 5, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Rachel A. Schemmel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Henry J. Wackershauser, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
