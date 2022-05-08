Howard O. Larson Telegraph Herald Kay Brimeyer Author email May 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKADER, Iowa — Howard O. Larson, 78, of rural Elkader, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Elkader, where services will take place at 11 a.m.Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elkader-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Kay Brimeyer Author email Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Starbucks, restaurant chain among 3 businesses coming to Platteville Dubuque district officials select next principal of Washington Middle School Dubuque police: Woman led officers on high-speed chase downtown Cord A. Meyers Police: 1 injured in crash into parked vehicle in Dubuque