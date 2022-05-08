ELKADER, Iowa — Howard O. Larson, 78, of rural Elkader, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Elkader, where services will take place at 11 a.m.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Elkader, is assisting the family.

