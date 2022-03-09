CASSVILLE, Wis. — Burdette “Joe” E. Schaal, age 91, of Cassville, passed away at his home on Monday, March 7, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 18, 1931, in Potosi, the son of Raymond and Elizabeth (Cammack) Schaal. Joe was united in marriage to Geraldine “Gerry” Adrian on April 19, 1951, at St. Charles Catholic Church. After their marriage, the family made their home in Cassville where Joe was employed at Alliant Energy, retiring in 1989. He dearly loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe was a lifelong White Sox fan, Wisconsin Badger Basketball and Football fan, and he enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, making maple syrup, and traveling. Joe and Gerry enjoyed spending their winters in Gulf Shores for the past 31 years. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Gerry, Cassville; their children: Debra (George) Mickelson, Cassville; Jeff (Nancy) Schaal, Monroe; Sam (Helen) Schaal, Lebanon, IL; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Diana Schaal, Potosi; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his siblings: Crane (Dorothy), Larry (Della), and Doug Schaal.
A Celebration of a Life well lived will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at J&J Sandbar in Cassville. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is entrusted with his care.