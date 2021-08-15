WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Cheryl A. Gaul, 71, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at Ennoble Nursing & Rehabilitation in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate. Here is the YouTube livestream link for Cheryl’s Mass https://youtu.be/YhLF95_KLRE
Cheryl was born on November 13, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Benjamin and Mary (Duehr) Koster. She married Leon Gaul on September 11, 1971, in Dubuque, Iowa. Together they farmed west of Dyersville. Cheryl also worked as a CNA for many years at Ennoble Manor.
Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Christy (George III) Pratt of Marion, her son, Brian Gaul of Manchester, grandchildren: Jayden Gaul, Ethan and Abigail Pratt; siblings: Randy (Sue) Koster and Dale Koster, both of Dubuque, Linda Koster-Packer of Stoughton, Massachusetts; in-laws: Sharon Koster of Dubuque, Deb Gaul of Ethel, MO, Karl Gaul and Mark (Mary) Gaul, both of Worthington, Cyril (Paula) Gaul of Schaumburg, IL, Ruth Hilkin of Dubuque, Mary Lou (Ivan) Meyers of Bellevue, NE, and Julie (Clark) Bradley of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon in 2004, a daughter, Wrendy Gaul in 1977; parents-in-law, Nicholas and Anna Gaul; siblings: Daniel J. Koster, Joyce Koster, Robert Koster and James Packer; in-laws: Marilyn Gaul, Bernard (Bev) Gaul, Sylvester Gaul, Rose Gansemer, Pearl (Francis) Schaefers, Gwen (Carl) Healey, Darel Hilkin, and nephew, Jason Koster
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.