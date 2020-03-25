DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Harriet M. Freese, 82, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, left this world on Monday, March 23, 2020, knowing that the Q was closed. She would take her chances that there would be casinos in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Andrew Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin, with Rev. Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page.
Harriet was born on August 21, 1937, in Grant County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edward and Regina (Schroeder) Langmeier. She married Francis A. “Frankie” Freese on May 20, 1958, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2013. Together they farmed in Potosi until moving to Dickeyville. Harriet enjoyed working in the field and her garden. Once off the farm she enjoyed her flowers, embroidery, and playing Euchre. She enjoyed when the family came to visit, sometimes giving them a work list to keep them busy and out of trouble.
Survivors include her children, Ruth (Jr) Reuter, Potosi, Karen (Dennis “Muskie”) Davis, Cuba City, Alan (Michelle) Freese, Potosi, Linda (Dan “Tag”) Schneider, Cassville, Amy (Byron) Schmidt, Stillwater, MN, and Kim (Matt) Knebel, Belmont; her sisters, Sally Dietzel, Dickeyville, Bernita Digman, Cuba City, Berneice (Kenny) Pickel, Kieler, and Janilda (Merlin) Busch, Geri (Joe) Timmerman, and Jean (John) Herbst, all of Dickeyville; her brothers, Donald (Mary Ann) Langmeier and Sylvester (Joyce) Langmeier, both of Cuba City; a sister-in-law, Rowetta Freese, Dubuque, IA; seventeen grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Tami Jo Cardey; a brother, Francis (Isabelle) Langmeier; two sisters, Mary Ann and Leila Langmeier; and four brothers-in-law, Ambrose Dietzel, Edward Digman; Joseph Freese and Norbert (Margaret) Welter.
Condolences for the family may be sent to PO Box 522, Dickeyville, WI 53808. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.