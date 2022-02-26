MARION, Iowa — Sharon A. Long, 89, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa.
A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, followed by a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by Reverend David O’Connor. A livestream of the service may be accessed on the St. Joseph Catholic Church website at https://youtu.be/93uFq5WKgi8. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Sharon was born on July 23, 1932, in Bellevue, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne and Veronica (Koppes) Williams. She graduated from Franklin High School. On July 10, 1954, Sharon was united in marriage to Bill Long in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. To this union, three sons were born, Curt, Brian, and Brent. She worked for Iowa National Insurance for five years and then was an in-home daycare provider for many years. Sharon was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and ran the info booth at the St. Joseph’s Fun Days from its inception until it ended. Sharon loved gardening. She especially loved her family and traveling by car to see them. She loved music and dancing with her grandchildren, and attending sporting events and family functions. Sharon enjoyed socializing and being around people and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sharon is survived and lovingly remembered by her three sons, Curt (Tracey) Long of Dubuque, Iowa, Brian (Joy) Long and Brent (Bev) Long, both of Robins, Iowa; ten grandchildren, Cam, Meghann, Gracie, Ben (Rebecca), Jameson (Bri), Nicholas (Bri), Ian, Mitch, Allie, and Riley; six great-grandchildren, Ayla, Isaac, Asher, Violet, Hayden, and Will; and sister, Norma Bader of New Glarus, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bill Long.
A memorial fund has been established.
Sharon’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hiawatha Care Center, St. Croix Hospice, and Keystone Cedars.