LANCASTER, Wis. — Gale B. Knapp, 64, of Lancaster, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Little Grant Cemetery in Little Grant Township, Wis.

