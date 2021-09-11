Gale B. Knapp Telegraph Herald Sep 11, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Gale B. Knapp, 64, of Lancaster, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster.Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Little Grant Cemetery in Little Grant Township, Wis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Margie M. Schumacher COVID-19 spreading throughout Dubuque County, as vaccinations remain below officials' targets Sports bar, wine lounge under construction in historic Dyersville building TH Farm Families of Year: Guttenberg beef farmer builds happy life amid tragedy Local law enforcement reports