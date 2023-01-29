Jim Clemenson, 81, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 at 1:00 PM Sunday, March 19, at the Dubuque Shooting Society following which a celebration of Jim’s Life will be held until 4:00 PM.
James was born December 22, 1940, in Hamilton, IL, the son of Floyd “Cy” and Dorothy M. Clemenson. On December 17, 2001, he married Sue Tangeman in Dubuque, Iowa.
Jim was a Mechanical Engineer. Jim served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict as a Linguist. He was sent to Yale to learn Mandarin. He lived in Taiwan for a couple of years. After honorable discharge from the military he moved to Denver and worked for Gardner-Denver engineering mining and construction drills.
He later went to work for Lockheed Martin in Cape Canaveral, FL, engineering on the Atlas rocket for several years. After retiring to Dubuque he was a door greeter at Sam’s Club which he often said was the best retirement job.
He enjoyed woodworking, trap shooting, and reading. Jim was a longtime loyal member and past president of the 660 Dubuque Shooting Society.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Clemenson of Dubuque; two daughters, Cynthia Flynn of Aurora, CO and Cathleen HoSang of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren; and one sister, Alice Clark of Ironton, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
